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Stock market sees sharp decline as KSE-100 index drops 1,595 points

Stock market sees sharp decline as KSE-100 index drops 1,595 points
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Summary The benchmark index plunged by 1,595 points, falling to 149,129 points, reflecting strong selling pressure in the market.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The KSE-100 Index witnessed a sharp decline on Tuesday as trading at the Pakistan Stock Exchange began on a negative note.

At the start of the second business day of the week, the benchmark index plunged by 1,595 points, falling to 149,129 points, reflecting strong selling pressure in the market.

This comes a day after a positive close on Monday, when the index had gained 809 points to settle at 151,207 points, highlighting volatility in the market.

Meanwhile, global cues remained mixed amid rising tensions in the Middle East, which influenced investor sentiment across regional markets.

According to reports, Japan’s Nikkei 225 posted a slight increase, while stock markets in Thailand and China also recorded modest gains. However, Indonesia’s Jakarta Composite Index declined by nearly one percent.

Similarly, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped by one percent, while Malaysia’s FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI also recorded a slight downturn.

Analysts attribute the mixed trend in Asian markets and the sharp fall in Pakistan’s stock exchange to geopolitical uncertainties and cautious investor behavior.
 

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