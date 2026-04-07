Pakistan eyes $1billion annual revenue from Russian tourists

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The government is attempting to attract up to 50,000 Russian tourists each year and generate an annual revenue of $1 billion from them, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said recently.

In an interview of Tirmizi published by APP, the envoy said changing conditions in global markets and unrest in the Middle East are creating “space for new destinations.”

The Pakistani envoy shared details of his recent meeting with Andrey Ignatyev, the head of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RUTI), saying that before 2022, around 24 million Russians visited countries such as Turkiye, Egypt, Thailand, Malaysia, and India each year.

He said this number has reduced to 15 million per year due to restrictions in Europe and North America, as well as security concerns following the Iran war in the Middle East.

“Ambassador Tirmizi said Pakistan can start by hosting small groups of Russian tourists through tour operators and gradually increase the number to 50,000 per year,” APP reported.

“If managed well, this segment alone could bring up to $1 billion annually to Pakistan’s economy.”

The ambassador said that the Russian tourism market offers “strong potential” for Pakistan, adding that travelers from Russia are showing interest in destinations that are accessible, secure, and cost-effective.

“Pakistan, with its diverse landscape and ongoing improvements in tourism facilities, can meet this demand if it engages tour operators and visitors in a planned way,” APP said.

The ambassador said that as per Ignatyev, an average Russian tourist spends between $1,000 and $5,000 on trips lasting one to two weeks abroad.

“Countries hosting Russian tourists earn between $1 billion and $7 billion annually from this segment,” APP said.

Tirmizi said Russian President Vladimir Putin, who considers Pakistan a friendly country, also supports stronger links between the two in tourism, business, education and culture.

Talking about Pakistan’s tourism potential, Tirmizi said the country received over one million international tourists in 2025, reflecting an 820 percent increase compared to previous years.

The Pakistani ambassador highlighted northern areas such as the Hazara Division, Skardu and Hunza regions as key places that could promote adventure and cultural tourism in Pakistan.

Tirmizi stressed the need for a coordinated approach to promote Pakistan internationally, adding that this could include stronger branding, engagement with airlines and the use of digital platforms to reach global audiences.