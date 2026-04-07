Energy crisis averted despite oil supply disruptions: PM Shehbaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that Pakistan has successfully avoided an energy crisis despite ongoing disruptions in oil supply, reassuring the public that the government’s contingency planning and timely measures have ensured stability in the energy sector.

Speaking at a briefing, PM Shehbaz said that authorities had been closely monitoring the situation and taking proactive steps to maintain fuel availability across the country. He emphasised that coordination between relevant ministries and energy stakeholders played a crucial role in preventing shortages.

He further noted that strategic reserves were utilised efficiently, while alternative supply arrangements were secured to offset the impact of global and regional supply chain issues. He added that uninterrupted fuel supply to power plants helped sustain electricity generation and avoid widespread outages.

Officials highlighted that improved logistics and strict oversight prevented panic buying and hoarding, which often exacerbate such crises. The government also maintained regular communication with oil marketing companies to ensure smooth distribution.

The prime minister reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening energy security and reducing dependence on imported fuels through long-term reforms and investment in local resources.