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Rain disrupts power supply as over 80 Lesco feeders trip in Lahore

Rain disrupts power supply as over 80 Lesco feeders trip in Lahore
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Summary Heavy rain in Lahore caused over 80 LESCO feeders to trip, leading to widespread power outages, with authorities placing staff on alert and urging public cooperation during restoration efforts.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Heavy rainfall in Lahore caused widespread disruption to electricity supply after more than 80 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company tripped on Tuesday.

According to sources, the tripping of feeders and other technical faults led to power outages in multiple areas of the city, leaving residents facing significant inconvenience.

Chief Executive of Lesco, Ramzan Butt, said that all field staff had been placed on high alert and restoration work would begin as soon as the rain subsides.

He urged consumers to cooperate with the authorities during the adverse weather conditions and advised them to report outages to Lesco and wait for technical teams to respond.

A spokesperson for the company also advised the public to immediately contact their nearest complaint office or call the helpline 118 in case of emergencies. Citizens were further warned to keep children and pets away from electrical installations during the rain.

Meanwhile, Lesco reported electricity demand at 2,440 megawatts, while supply stood at 2,134 megawatts against a quota of 2,030 megawatts.

 

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