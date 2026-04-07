Stocks recover to close higher after volatile session

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a volatile trading session on Tuesday, with the market ultimately closing in positive territory after sharp early losses.

At the start of the trading day, bearish sentiment dominated the market, dragging the benchmark KSE-100 index down by more than 1,500 points to a low of 149,129.

However, buying activity later in the session helped the market recover, with the index gaining 465 points to settle at 151,673 by the close of trading.

In the previous session, the benchmark index had ended on a strong note, rising by 809 points to close at 151,207.

Meanwhile, global market trends remained mixed amid rising tensions in the Middle East. According to reports, Japan’s Nikkei 225 recorded slight gains, while stock markets in Thailand and China also saw modest increases.

In contrast, Indonesia’s Jakarta Composite Index declined by nearly one per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index also fell by around one per cent. Malaysia’s FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI recorded a slight decline as well.