Govt pledges to publicise officials' assets by December in IMF reforms push

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The government has assured the International Monetary Fund that it will accelerate anti-corruption reforms, including making the assets of public officials public by December 2026.

According to sources, authorities plan to introduce a digital system for the submission of asset declarations by senior government officials. Banks will also be granted access to officials’ asset details as part of efforts to enhance transparency and curb corruption.

The government is preparing a comprehensive strategy to recover illicit wealth held abroad by strengthening international agreements. A digital database will be developed to track frozen, recovered and repatriated assets, while asset recovery and management units will be further reinforced.

The Federal Board of Revenue will establish a digital platform for asset declarations. Additionally, ten major government departments have been identified as high-risk areas for corruption, with plans to enhance the reporting and monitoring of suspicious financial transactions. A formal anti-corruption action plan is expected to be finalised by October 2026.

Sources said the IMF has been assured that progress reports on reforms will be issued every six months. The National Accountability Bureau is also set to be granted greater autonomy and will conduct a national corruption risk assessment this year.

A task force under anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing frameworks will be formed, comprising institutions such as the Federal Investigation Agency, FBR, Auditor General and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

The government has also decided to improve the process for appointing the NAB chairman, with the IMF urging the inclusion of opposition representation through a commission. A merit-based, transparent and open selection system will be introduced, and NAB’s rules and performance reports will be made public. Measures to strengthen investigations and penalties related to money laundering are also under consideration.