Pakistan, US discuss trade, investment and energy cooperation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Finance Minister Aurangzeb held a meeting with US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker to discuss strengthening economic and investment ties between Pakistan and the United States.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, and energy sectors. The US expressed support for Pakistan’s economic reform agenda and interest in investment opportunities in energy, mining, technology, and logistics.

Discussions also covered participation in the Select USA Investment Summit and other investment prospects. Minister Aurangzeb reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continuing reforms under the IMF program and highlighted measures to support vulnerable populations through targeted subsidies.

He noted that rising global oil prices are putting pressure on Pakistan’s economy but emphasized that the government remains focused on export-led growth and improving the business environment.