International cargo airport project in DI Khan launched

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has initiated a major infrastructure project to establish an international cargo airport in Dera Ismail Khan, aiming to boost trade and regional connectivity.

The development comes following a proposal by Fazlur Rehman, chief of JUI-F, after a meeting with Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

During the meeting, the federal minister briefed the JUI-F leader on plans for the construction of a new cargo airport in DI Khan, as well as efforts to make the existing airport operational in the near future.

Officials said the project has been approved under the framework of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and is expected to enhance the region’s access to international markets.

The minister noted that the promise of a modern cargo airport in DI Khan was made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in 2024, and steps are now being taken to fulfil that commitment.

In addition to the airport project, approval has also been granted for the construction of protective embankments to safeguard the area from floodwaters.

Authorities believe the initiative will strengthen trade links, improve air connectivity and stimulate economic activity in the region.