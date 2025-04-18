Russian rouble strengthens past 81 vs US dollar, up 40pc since start of 2025

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened past 81 to the US dollar, supported by rising oil prices, reaching its highest level since June 28, 2024.

At 0900 GMT the rouble was up 1.5% 80.90 to the US currency in thin trade ahead of the Orthodox Easter holiday. The price of oil, Russia's main commodity, rose by 3% on April 17.

The Russian currency is up by over 40% against the dollar since the start of the year, mainly to the expectation of easing tensions between Russia and the United States.

The rouble has ignored the statement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, that President Donald Trump will walk away from trying to broker a Russia-Ukraine peace deal within days unless there are clear signs that a deal can be done.

Against the Chinese yuan, which is used by Russia's central bank for its foreign exchange interventions and is currently the most traded foreign currency in Russia, the rouble was up 0.1% to 11.08 on the Moscow Stock Exchange.