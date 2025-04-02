PM Shehbaz likely to announce reduction in electricity prices tomorrow

IMF approved government request to reduce the basic electricity tariff by Rs1

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to announce significant reduction in electricity prices tomorrow (Thursday).

The prime minister will hold an important meeting with leading businessmen in Islamabad tomorrow.

According to finance ministry sources, the meeting would be attended by cabinet members along with 336 business tycoons of the country.

The prime minister will take the businessmen into confidence regarding the reforms being introduced in the power sector.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a request from the government to reduce the basic electricity tariff by Rs1.

Later, the government had requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to make electricity cheaper for the consumers across the country.

Earlier, the federal government had decided to maintain the price of petroleum products while announcing relief for electricity consumers.

It was decided to pass on the full financial benefit to the public in electricity prices while keeping petroleum rate unchanged.

Prime Minster is spearheading this package to provide major relief to the public in electricity prices through the financial capacity created by the difference in oil prices in the global market and other measures.

It should be noted that PM had pledged to prioritize public relief as soon as he took office.