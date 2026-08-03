Pentagon signs framework deal to boost Patriot and THAAD missile production

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) has signed a framework agreement with defence contractors Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to expand production of Patriot PAC-3 and THAAD missile defence systems.

According to a Reuters report, the agreement will significantly increase the production of components for PAC-3 Patriot and THAAD interceptor missiles. The Pentagon has also directed the defence companies to accelerate manufacturing.

The report said U.S. missile stockpiles have come under pressure due to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, prompting Washington to strengthen the capacity of its missile defence systems.

Amid growing global security challenges, the United States has accelerated efforts to expand its defence manufacturing capabilities, the report added.