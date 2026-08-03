England and Wales record driest-ever July

LONDON (Reuters) - England and Wales experienced their driest July on record, the Met Office said on Monday, citing provisional data.

The UK — which comprises England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — received just 35% of average July rainfall, making it the driest July nationally ⁠since 1868.

Southern England saw its driest month ever recorded in a series dating back to 1836.

England and Wales also had their sunniest month ever in July.

Multiple heatwaves have contributed to drought conditions affecting the whole of Wales and around half of ⁠England.

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Temperatures have already hit new records for May and June in some parts of the country this year.

An estimated 2,877 people in Britain have ⁠died from heat-related causes so far this year.

"The combination of record-breaking dryness, exceptional warmth and ⁠unprecedented sunshine has delivered one of the most notable summer months in ⁠our historical records," Met Office Science Manager Amy Doherty said in a statement.