Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

England and Wales record driest-ever July

England and Wales record driest-ever July
Updated on

Summary An estimated 2,877 people in Britain have ⁠died from heat-related causes so far this year

LONDON (Reuters) - England and Wales experienced their driest July on record, the Met Office said on Monday, citing provisional data.

The UK — which comprises England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — received just 35% of average July rainfall, making it the driest July nationally ⁠since 1868.

Southern England saw its driest month ever recorded in a series dating back to 1836.

England and Wales also had their sunniest month ever in July.

Multiple heatwaves have contributed to drought conditions affecting the whole of Wales and around half of ⁠England.

Also Read: London's Gatwick Airport hit by water supply problem

Temperatures have already hit new records for May and June in some parts of the country this year.

An estimated 2,877 people in Britain have ⁠died from heat-related causes so far this year.

"The combination of record-breaking dryness, exceptional warmth and ⁠unprecedented sunshine has delivered one of the most notable summer months in ⁠our historical records," Met Office Science Manager Amy Doherty said in a statement.

Browse Topics
Climate Change International

Related News

US CENTCOM prepares for possible ground force deployment in Middle East
Trump accuses Iran of mixed signals on talks, vows continued pressure
Trump says Gulf leaders' input weighed heavily in decision to hold off on ordering new Iran strikes
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to halt ISF deployment in Gaza
Featured

Police Martyrs Day being observed across country

PM Shehbaz congratulates Nawaz Sharif, PML-N candidates over AJK election success

Khawaja Asif calls Mohsin Naqvi government's 'most powerful minister'

AJK CEC did not address PPP's complaints: Raja Pervez Ashraf

Marriyum Aurangzeb rejects rigging claims as PML-N leads in AJK polls