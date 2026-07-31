Amnesty report raises allegations over India's arms export to Israel

LONDON (Dunya News) - Amnesty International has alleged that India continued to supply Israel with weapons, defence components and ammunition that were used during what the human rights organisation describes as Israel's alleged genocide against Palestinians.

According to an Amnesty International report, a total of 2,596 shipments of weapons, defence parts and ammunition were exported to Israel between October 2023 and November 2025.

The report states that Indian private firms and state-owned companies supplied various defence components to Israeli defence manufacturers, including Elbit Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries.

Amnesty International alleges that these Israeli defence companies have been involved in serious violations of international law, including acts amounting to genocide and other grave crimes.

Earlier, Israel issued displacement orders for several areas in Gaza before it bombed the Palestinian territory, killing at least two people.

Also Read: Eight Palestinians, including three children, killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Reporting from Gaza City, Al Jazeera’s Ibrahim al-Khalili said the Israeli military heavily bombarded Gaza after issuing evacuation threats for people in four different areas.

“What is particularly alarming is that these warnings have been followed by attacks on the very areas where people have been told to flee,” al-Khalili said.

Israeli air strikes destroyed homes in the Bureij and Jabalia refugee camps, as well as in the Zeitoun and Tal al-Hawa neighbourhoods of Gaza City.