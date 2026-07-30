China denies reports of supplying air-defence missiles to Iran

BEIJING (Dunya News) - China has dismissed reports claiming it supplied air-defence missiles to Iran, describing the allegations as unfounded.

According to Arab media, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry rejected the report, which had been attributed to an international news agency, calling it false and contrary to the facts.

The spokesperson said China categorically denies such claims.

The spokesperson added that China has consistently worked to promote peace, stability, and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

Beijing supports diplomatic efforts to ease tensions rather than actions that could further escalate conflicts.

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Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with his Bulgarian counterpart to express Tehran's concerns over reports that Bulgaria had made the Bezmer Air Base available in support of US operations against Iran.

According to Iranian media, Araghchi condemned the reported decision to allow US military aircraft to use the base, describing it as "reprehensible," "unacceptable," and inconsistent with the traditionally friendly relations between Iran and Bulgaria.

The Iranian foreign minister urged the Bulgarian government to immediately reconsider its decision.

Araghchi also stated that Iran would not hesitate to defend its national security against any hostile actions.