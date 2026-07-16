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Starmer says UK to help fund 16 Gripen fighter jets for Ukraine

Starmer says UK to help fund 16 Gripen fighter jets for Ukraine
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Summary The package includes pilot and engineer training, simulators, ⁠spare parts and other equipment needed to operate the aircraft

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday pledged €300 million ($345 million) to help equip Ukraine with a squadron of 16 Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets, making one of his final commitments to Kyiv before leaving office.

Starmer, speaking during a visit to the ⁠Ukrainian capital, said Britain would work with Sweden to deliver the aircraft to help defend Ukraine against Russian attacks.

Britain said the funding would help Ukraine acquire a squadron of the Swedish-made Gripen E fighter jets by 2029.

Also Read: France showcases 500 pro-Ukraine troops at Bastille Day

In June, Swedish defence equipment maker Saab signed a ⁠contract to deliver 16 Gripen E fighter aircraft to Ukraine in a deal worth about $2.5 billion.

The package includes pilot and engineer training, simulators, ⁠spare parts and other equipment needed to operate the aircraft.

Britain said the investment would support about ⁠5,000 jobs across more than 50 UK-based companies involved in the Gripen programme.

The government ⁠said the jets would also support efforts to modernise Ukraine's air force.

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