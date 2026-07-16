Starmer says UK to help fund 16 Gripen fighter jets for Ukraine

Summary The package includes pilot and engineer training, simulators, spare parts and other equipment needed to operate the aircraft
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday pledged €300 million ($345 million) to help equip Ukraine with a squadron of 16 Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets, making one of his final commitments to Kyiv before leaving office.
Starmer, speaking during a visit to the Ukrainian capital, said Britain would work with Sweden to deliver the aircraft to help defend Ukraine against Russian attacks.
Britain said the funding would help Ukraine acquire a squadron of the Swedish-made Gripen E fighter jets by 2029.
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In June, Swedish defence equipment maker Saab signed a contract to deliver 16 Gripen E fighter aircraft to Ukraine in a deal worth about $2.5 billion.
The package includes pilot and engineer training, simulators, spare parts and other equipment needed to operate the aircraft.
Britain said the investment would support about 5,000 jobs across more than 50 UK-based companies involved in the Gripen programme.
The government said the jets would also support efforts to modernise Ukraine's air force.