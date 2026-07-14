France showcases 500 pro-Ukraine troops at Bastille Day

PARIS (Reuters) – Some 500 soldiers ‌from the "Coalition of the Willing" backing Ukraine marched down Paris' Champs-Elysees on Tuesday in the annual Bastille Day parade, in what France said would be a symbol of Europe's strategic awakening.

France's traditional national day military parade fell one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy joined around 25 leaders in Paris for a summit of the coalition of Western allies supporting ⁠Ukraine in its war against Russia.

The allies announced an air-defence coalition as Ukraine grapples with critical ammunition shortages and intensifying Russian strikes on its capital Kyiv and surrounding regions.

Zelenskiy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz were among about 30 leaders invited by Emmanuel Macron to watch Tuesday's parade, the French president's last before he leaves office in 2027.

It featured around 25 Ukrainian soldiers marching along the capital's most famous avenue.

The traditional fly-past brought together ​French and allied European aircraft, including French Mirage fighter jets that Macron's office said would be ‌flown ⁠with Ukrainian co-pilots currently training on the aircraft.

"It will be a historic parade because of this international dimension, which will be a strong signal that Europe is waking up and coming to terms with how dangerous the world has become," ​a French presidential adviser ​told reporters ahead of ⁠the event.

The Kremlin said it was closely monitoring Monday's Coalition of the Willing meeting, describing the countries taking part as "hostile".

In another sign of Europe's increasingly hard-edged security posture, Macron said on Monday that the ⁠continent was facing its gravest threats in decades and must be prepared to bear the costs of defending its values and security.

"The message we're sending to the world ⁠is ​the following: yes, peace is our goal, yes, ​we cherish freedom and the rule of law, and yes, we stand ready to fight to defend ​them, even at the cost of blood if necessary," Macron said.