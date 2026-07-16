Five Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza

GAZA (Dunya News) - At least five Palestinians were killed and several others injured in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The ministry said the casualties resulted from Israeli attacks in multiple areas of the enclave.

Separately, the Israeli military said an airstrike in Deir al-Balah targeted Omar Abu Qasim, whom it identified as the commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades' sniper unit.

Palestinian medical sources said Abu Qasim, his wife, and their six-year-old daughter were killed in the strike, while another of his young daughter was injured.

The Israeli military alleged that Abu Qasim was involved in attacks against Israeli forces during the Gaza war.

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Earlier, reports said that 15 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in Israeli strikes on Wednesday.

In one of the latest incidents, an Israeli airstrike targeted a shelter center in Gaza City, killing two Palestinians and injuring 18 others.

According to Arab media, since the collapse of the ceasefire, 1,123 Palestinians have been killed and 3,616 others injured in Israeli attacks.

Reports further stated that since the beginning of the war in Gaza, the total number of Palestinians killed has reached 73,246, while 173,727 people have been injured.