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US military says it completed latest strikes on Iran, targets included Bandar Abbas

US military says it completed latest strikes on Iran, targets included Bandar Abbas
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Summary "US forces struck Iranian command centers, air defense sites, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities," the US Central Command said ⁠on X

 WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The US military said late on Wednesday it completed its latest wave of strikes on Iran that it carried out at President Donald Trump's direction, with targets including Bandar Abbas, Iran's principal port city on the Strait of Hormuz.

Here are details and quotes:

• "US forces struck Iranian command centers, air defense sites, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities," the US Central Command said ⁠on X.

• The statement said the US military hit targets in multiple locations, including Bandar Abbas, home to Iran's largest port and key navy and Revolutionary Guards facilities on the Strait of Hormuz.

• "Earlier this morning, American forces struck coastal defense and cruise missile sites on Greater Tunb Island during a 90-minute wave," it added.

• Trump this week reiterated threats to hit Iranian energy targets while also threatening to target bridges next week.

• The 1949 Geneva Conventions on ⁠humanitarian conduct in war prohibit attacks on sites considered essential for civilians.

• After Trump's past threats to strike such targets earlier this year, international law experts in the US had said such attacks may amount to war crimes.

• Trump also received condemnation ⁠in April when he threatened to destroy Iran's entire civilization before reaching a ceasefire with Tehran.

• The Iran war began when the US and Israel attacked Iran on ⁠February 28 and Iran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host US bases.

• US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli ⁠attacks on Lebanon during the war have killed thousands and displaced millions.

• The war has also sent oil prices higher and shaken markets around the world.

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