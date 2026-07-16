Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

More than 500 feared dead after boats sink off Myanmar coast, UN says

More than 500 feared dead after boats sink off Myanmar coast, UN says
Updated on

Summary The International Organisation for Migration and the UN Refugee Agency said in a joint statement that more than 500 Rohingya left Rakhine to flee persecution were feared dead after the boats capsized

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Two boats carrying more than 500 people may have capsized off the coast of Myanmar in recent days, ​UN agencies said on Thursday, as refugees from the ‌war-torn country continue to make perilous maritime journeys in search of safety and better opportunities.

"According to preliminary information, the two vessels departed from Myanmar’s Rakhine State in late June carrying mostly Rohingya passengers, reportedly including some who had travelled from refugee ⁠camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh," the International Organisation for Migration and the UN Refugee Agency said in a joint statement, saying more than 500 were feared dead.

"While the incidents and casualty figures have yet to be officially confirmed, UNHCR and IOM are gravely concerned by the potentially devastating loss of life."

Members of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim minority for years have risked their lives on flimsy wooden vessels, driven by ‌violence ⁠at home and desperate conditions in crowded refugee camps in Bangladesh, hoping to reach safety and opportunity in countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia or Thailand.

With around 250 people onboard, the first boat lost contact shortly after departure ⁠and a second vessel carrying around 280 people is believed to have sunk off Myanmar’s Ayeyarwady coast on July 8, the UN agencies said.

"These journeys ⁠took place outside the regular sailing season, when maritime conditions are typically more hazardous," the statement said.

The agencies said that nearly ⁠300 people are reported to be missing or dead in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal this year, including Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi nationals.

Browse Topics
International

Related News

Bangladesh seizes $6.2bn assets linked to ousted PM Hasina
Explosions heard in several cities as US pounds targets in Iran for fifth day
French lawmakers adopt landmark assisted dying bill
More health workers strike as Ebola cases in Congo exceed 2,000, including 754 deaths
Featured

Petrol, diesel prices likely to rise sharply

Pakistan deepens technology ties with China

CTD, KP police kill five terrorists in Bannu operation

Pakistan summons Japanese ambassador over reference in Japan-India joint statement

Fewer vessels travel through Hormuz as US, Iran continue strikes