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French lawmakers adopt landmark assisted dying bill

French lawmakers adopt landmark assisted dying bill
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Summary The legislation will, under strict conditions, allow a person ⁠who requests it to receive a lethal substance

PARIS (Reuters) - French lawmakers adopted on Wednesday a bill that will create a legal right to assisted dying for adults with incurable illnesses, capping an intense ethical and political debate.

The legislation will, under strict conditions, allow a person ⁠who requests it to receive a lethal substance.

Also Read: Slovenia's assisted dying law heads to crucial referendum

The substance could be self-administered or, if the person is physically unable to do so, administered by a doctor or nurse.

Access to assisted dying will be restricted ⁠to adults who are French citizens or legal residents in France, and who suffer from a serious ⁠and incurable illness that is life-threatening and in an advanced or terminal phase, ⁠experience constant physical or psychological suffering linked to that condition, ⁠and are able to express a free and informed choice.

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