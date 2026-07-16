US says it issued sanctions to disrupt Iran's weapon procurement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The US government issued sanctions on Wednesday targeting individuals and entities that it said were a part of an international network helping Iran procure weapons.

The sanction targets include Iranian and Russian nationals, as well as entities bases in Iran, Russia and Nigeria, ⁠the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

The move comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, including recent hostilities over control of the Strait of Hormuz, and as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on Iran through a series of sanctions measures.

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Wednesday's sanctions targets "exemplify Iran's use of foreign aviation and transport ⁠firms, financial conduits, and travel coordinators to obscure the IRGC's role in illicit procurement and to move material and personnel globally," the Treasury said in a ⁠statement.

They add to US actions in May against individuals and companies, including several in China and Hong Kong, over accusations ⁠of aiding Iran's weapons sector.

In June, the US imposed sanctions against 11 people and entities ⁠for helping weapons procurement by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian military.