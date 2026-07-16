Explosions heard in several cities as US pounds targets in Iran for fifth day

(Web Desk) - Explosions were heard in several areas across Iran, including the port city of Bandar Abbas and the southern cities of Ahvaz and Chabahar, late Wednesday evening local time, the country’s media outlets reported.

Families and patients at Shahid Baghaei Hospital, a facility in Ahvaz in southwestern Iran that specializes in the care and treatment of children with cancer, were temporarily evacuated from the building after a projectile from a US strike landed nearby, state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported.

Valiollah Hayati, deputy governor for security and law enforcement of Khuzestan Province, reported that a strike caused damage to nearby homes and shattered the windows of some housing units, according to IRIB.

The reports follow US Central Command’s announcement of a new round of airstrikes against Iran.

US APPROVES $484M SUPPORT DEAL FOR KUWAIT C-17 AIRCRAFT

The US State Department approved a possible $484 million sale of C-17 aircraft support services and related equipment to Kuwait on Wednesday, with Boeing named as the principal contractor.

US APPROVES $1.96 BILLION WEAPONS SALE TO SAUDI ARABIA

The US State Department approved a possible $1.96 billion sale of Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems and related equipment to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, with BAE Systems named as the principal contractor.

IRAN ONLY UNDERSTANDS FORCE, US SENATOR SAYS

The @USAmbUN is right. Iran’s proxies—Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis—don’t negotiate in good faith. They will lie, cheat, and break deals. When the regime chants “Death to America,” we should all believe they mean it.



President Trump is speaking the only language Tehran… https://t.co/xHc4714fNo — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) July 15, 2026

US Senator Tom Cotton said on Wednesday Iran and its regional allies cannot be trusted to negotiate in good faith, adding that President Donald Trump is using force because it is the only language Tehran understands.

“Iran’s proxies—Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis—don’t negotiate in good faith. They will lie, cheat, and break deals. When the regime chants “Death to America,” we should all believe they mean it. President Trump is speaking the only language Tehran understands: force,” he posted on X.

US SAYS IT DISABLED EMPTY OIL TANKER BOUND FOR IRANIAN PORT

The US military said Wednesday it had disabled an empty oil tanker sailing toward Kharg Island, an economic lifeline for Tehran. It marks the first vessel disabled by US forces since the US naval blockade of Iranian ports went back into effect Tuesday.

“US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces observed Curacao-flagged M/T Belma transiting international waters toward Kharg Island. The commercial vessel ignored multiple warnings as it attempted to violate the US blockade. A US aircraft disabled the vessel after firing hellfire missiles into the ship’s smokestack. The ship is no longer transiting to Iran,” CENTCOM said in a post on X.

US Central Command added that during the first 24 hours of the naval blockade, it has redirected “two compliant commercial vessels and disabled one non-compliant vessel.”

During the last blockade, which was lifted after the US and Iran agreed to a memorandum of understanding in mid-June, CENTCOM claimed to have redirected 142 ships and disabled nine that didn’t comply over a two-month period.

IRGC SAYS IRAN’S OPERATIONS ARE FOCUSED ON US MILITARY INFRASTRUCTURE

IRGC spokesman Hussein Mohebbi said on Wednesday Iran’s operations are currently focused on destroying US offensive infrastructure in the region, warning that further steps will follow.

“The enemy should not imagine that it can continue the current equation of the battle and turn the war into one of attrition. Iran's operations are currently focused on destroying America's offensive infrastructure in the region. The next steps will then begin,” he posted on X.