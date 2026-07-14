Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

China expels Politburo member Ma Xingrui in Xi's anti-corruption campaign

China expels Politburo member Ma Xingrui in Xi's anti-corruption campaign
Updated on

Summary Other violations listed included using his position to secure contracts and job promotions for others and ignoring violations and alleged criminal conduct by his close members of his staff.

BEIJING (AP) — A senior official has been expelled from China’s ruling Communist Party, state media said Tuesday, the latest to fall in Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s long-running anti-corruption campaign.

Ma Xingrui was a member of the Politburo, the 24-member body made up of top party leaders. State media referred to him as a former member in their latest reports.

He is one of three members of the current Politburo, whose term runs from 2022 to 2027, to be purged in the anti-corruption campaign. The other two are military generals. Analysts see the campaign as an important tool to enforce loyalty to Xi as well as root out corruption.

Ma’s downfall was confirmed in April, when it was announced he was under investigation for severe violations of party discipline and national laws, without details. Tuesday’s reports said that party authorities had concluded that he committed a long list of violations ranging from accepting gifts and money to engaging in “power-for-sex” and “power-for-money” transactions.

Other violations listed included using his position to secure contracts and job promotions for others and ignoring violations and alleged criminal conduct by his close members of his staff.

Ma, who is 66, was the Communist Party chief of the Xinjiang region until 2025, and before that the governor of Guangdong province, the manufacturing powerhouse bordering Hong Kong in China’s south. In the Chinese system, the party leader outranks the governor in a province or region. An engineer by training, Ma worked in the aerospace industry before joining local government.

Separately, the party’s anti-corruption body announced Tuesday that it was investigating the director of mine safety in Shanxi province after a deadly coal mine explosion in May. 

Browse Topics
International

Related News

Death toll from a Bangkok music bar fire rises to 30, dozens remain in hospital
Israeli strikes continue in Gaza despite ceasefire claims
India protests to Iran over killing of seafarer in Hormuz
France showcases 500 pro-Ukraine troops at Bastille Day
Featured

Petrol, diesel prices likely to rise sharply

Pakistan deepens technology ties with China

CTD, KP police kill five terrorists in Bannu operation

Pakistan summons Japanese ambassador over reference in Japan-India joint statement

Fewer vessels travel through Hormuz as US, Iran continue strikes