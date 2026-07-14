Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Israeli strikes continue in Gaza despite ceasefire claims

Israeli strikes continue in Gaza despite ceasefire claims
Updated on

Summary Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes as Israel claims killing Hamas naval commander during separate operations across northern Gaza.

GAZA (Dunya News) – Israeli ground and air operations continued across Gaza despite ongoing claims of efforts to secure a ceasefire, with fresh casualties reported over the past 24 hours.

According to Arab media, at least nine Palestinians, including a woman and a child, were killed in Israeli strikes.

Gaza's Interior Ministry said an Israeli attack on a police post in the Jabalia refugee camp killed seven people and injured several others. Those killed reportedly included the director of the Jabalia Police Centre, along with several police officers and personnel.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military claimed it had killed Osama Naim Hamdi, whom it identified as the commander of Hamas' naval unit, during operations in Gaza.

The Israeli military also said three additional Hamas members were killed in a separate operation in northern Gaza, alleging they were preparing to launch attacks against Israeli forces.

Some of the information in this report is based on statements and claims made by the parties involved and could not be independently verified. 

Browse Topics
Israel-Palestine International

Related News

India protests to Iran over killing of seafarer in Hormuz
France showcases 500 pro-Ukraine troops at Bastille Day
China purges third Politburo member in deepening anti-graft drive
Iran says it struck US air base in Jordan, US military ends five hours of attacks
Featured

Petrol, diesel prices likely to rise sharply

Pakistan deepens technology ties with China

CTD, KP police kill five terrorists in Bannu operation

Pakistan summons Japanese ambassador over reference in Japan-India joint statement

Fewer vessels travel through Hormuz as US, Iran continue strikes