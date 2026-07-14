Israeli strikes continue in Gaza despite ceasefire claims

GAZA (Dunya News) – Israeli ground and air operations continued across Gaza despite ongoing claims of efforts to secure a ceasefire, with fresh casualties reported over the past 24 hours.

According to Arab media, at least nine Palestinians, including a woman and a child, were killed in Israeli strikes.

Gaza's Interior Ministry said an Israeli attack on a police post in the Jabalia refugee camp killed seven people and injured several others. Those killed reportedly included the director of the Jabalia Police Centre, along with several police officers and personnel.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military claimed it had killed Osama Naim Hamdi, whom it identified as the commander of Hamas' naval unit, during operations in Gaza.

The Israeli military also said three additional Hamas members were killed in a separate operation in northern Gaza, alleging they were preparing to launch attacks against Israeli forces.

Some of the information in this report is based on statements and claims made by the parties involved and could not be independently verified.