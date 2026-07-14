India protests to Iran over killing of seafarer in Hormuz

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – The Indian foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it had lodged a strong protest with Iran after summoning its deputy ambassador over the killing of an Indian seafarer in the Strait of Hormuz.

• The Indian national was among 46 crew members, including 30 Indians, on board two vessels – MT Al Bahiyah and ⁠MT Mombasa – that were attacked while transiting the shipping lane, the ministry said.

• Ten other Indian seafarers were wounded, of whom two are reported to be seriously injured, it said in a statement.

• India is "deeply concerned" by the attacks, and the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region "must cease," it said.

• US President Donald Trump has reinstated a blockade on ⁠Iranian shipping in the Strait of Hormuz this month and proposed charging a 20% fee to guard it.

• Tehran says the US has no role in determining the future of the waterway, ⁠which handled about a fifth of global oil and gas supplies before the conflict erupted on February 28.

• Another Indian national has been ⁠missing after an attack on container ship GFS Galaxy in the strait on Sunday.

• Iran said it had targeted ⁠the vessel after it tried to transit through an unauthorised route despite warnings.