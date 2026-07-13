Death toll from recent US strikes on Iran rises to 24

TEHRAN (Dunya News) - The death toll from the recent US strikes on Iran has risen to 24, with several others injured in attacks across different parts of the country, according to Iranian media.

Media reports said four more people were killed and seven others wounded in US strikes carried out on Monday.

In the city of Abadan, two people were killed and three others injured after US missiles struck the area, the reports said.

Separately, one person was killed in a US strike on a military base in the city of Naein.

In Mahshahr, another person was killed and four others injured after a water pumping station was reportedly targeted.

According to Iranian media, the latest casualties have brought the total number of people killed in the recent US attacks to 24.

Also Read: US, Iran exchange fresh strikes as conflict spreads across Gulf region

Authorities are continuing to assess the damage, and further details are expected to emerge.

Earlier, Bahrain has accused Iran of targeting civilian areas in its latest missile and drone attacks, saying the kingdom's air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed the incoming projectiles before they could cause damage.

According to a statement issued by the General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force, Iran continued what it described as its "aggressive policy" by launching missiles and drones aimed at civilian locations.

The statement said Bahrain's air defense systems responded promptly, intercepting and destroying multiple Iranian missiles and drones in the air, preventing potential damage.

The Bahrain Defence Force reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the country's security and protecting its citizens, stating that all necessary measures would continue to be taken to defend the kingdom against any threats.