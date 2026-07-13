Bahrain accuses Iran of targeting civilian areas in missile, drone attacks

MANAMA (Dunya News) - Bahrain has accused Iran of targeting civilian areas in its latest missile and drone attacks, saying the kingdom's air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed the incoming projectiles before they could cause damage.

According to a statement issued by the General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force, Iran continued what it described as its "aggressive policy" by launching missiles and drones aimed at civilian locations.

The statement said Bahrain's air defense systems responded promptly, intercepting and destroying multiple Iranian missiles and drones in the air, preventing potential damage.

The Bahrain Defence Force reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the country's security and protecting its citizens, stating that all necessary measures would continue to be taken to defend the kingdom against any threats.

Also Read: US, Iran exchange fresh strikes as conflict spreads across Gulf region

Earlier, President Donald Trump said that the United States would probably take over the Strait of Hormuz and should be reimbursed for controlling the vital waterway.

"We're going to keep the strait, and we'll probably run it. We'll become the guardian of the strait. Maybe we'll call it the guardian angel of the strait. And we should be reimbursed for that," he said in a phone interview on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" program.

Control of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil supplies, has become one of the main battlegrounds of the conflict. Iran's effective blockade of ⁠the strait has pushed up energy prices and increased concerns about inflation globally.

"We're going to guard it. We're going to get paid for guarding it - a lot of money," Trump said.