UN experts seek India's response over allegations of voter roll deletions targeting Muslims

NEW YORK (Dunya News) — United Nations special rapporteurs have issued an open letter to the Indian government seeking clarification over allegations that millions of voters, particularly Muslims and members of the Bengali community, were removed from electoral rolls.

The experts called on New Delhi to provide detailed data on voters allegedly excluded on the basis of religion or ethnicity and to explain the process used to revise electoral rolls.

According to the letter, the UN experts received complaints alleging that around 9.1 million names were removed from electoral rolls in West Bengal, while claims involving the exclusion of nearly 52 million voters nationwide have also been brought to their attention.

The letter further alleged that in some areas, including Nandigram, a significant proportion of the deleted names belonged to Muslims, with complaints claiming that Muslim and Bengali communities were disproportionately affected.

The UN experts also said that approximately 3.4 million appeals related to electoral rolls remained unresolved ahead of elections in West Bengal. The letter further referred to allegations that artificial intelligence (AI) may have been used to influence the electoral process.

The experts urged the Indian government to ensure transparency, impartiality and full compliance with international human rights standards in the revision of electoral rolls.

They also requested details of measures taken to protect minorities from discrimination in the electoral process and to safeguard their right to vote.

The letter stated that if the allegations are substantiated, they could amount to serious violations of international human rights obligations. It called on India to provide affected voters with effective legal remedies, protect their voting rights and ensure equal participation in the electoral process.

The UN experts also asked the Indian government to make its response publicly available.

The letter was issued to seek clarification based on allegations and complaints received by the UN experts. The Indian government has not yet issued an official response to the claims.