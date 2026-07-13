Azerbaijan president backs Pakistan's role in defusing Iran-US tensions

BAKU (Dunya News) - Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev has said that Pakistan is the only country capable of helping bring an end to tensions between Iran and the United States.

Addressing the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum in Baku, President Aliyev praised the peace efforts of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, describing their initiatives as commendable.

He said that Azerbaijan appreciates their commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region.

Expressing optimism, President Aliyev said he hopes Pakistan will once again succeed in its efforts to help establish peace in the region.

Speaking on Azerbaijan's relations with European institutions, Aliyev said his country is seriously considering not only suspending or freezing its participation in the Council of Europe but also withdrawing from the organization altogether.

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"We are clearly considering leaving the organization," he said.

The Azerbaijani president revealed that Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset had contacted him and urged Azerbaijan not to take such a step, requesting that both sides explore ways to improve relations.

The Council of Europe is a 46-member human rights organization, separate from the European Union, and oversees the European Court of Human Rights.

Although Azerbaijan remains a full member of the Council of Europe, the voting rights of its delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) were suspended in 2024.