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Bangladesh flood death toll rises to 52 as over one million affected

Bangladesh flood death toll rises to 52 as over one million affected
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Summary Flooding caused by heavy rains has claimed 52 lives in Bangladesh, affecting more than one million people as rescue teams continue relief operations in seven flood-hit districts.

DHAKA (Web Desk) – Heavy rainfall and widespread flooding have caused extensive devastation across Bangladesh, with the death toll rising to 52 and more than one million people affected by the disaster.

According to authorities, the flood situation remains critical in seven districts, where numerous roads, bridges and other public infrastructure have been damaged, making access to affected areas increasingly difficult.

Officials said conditions remain severe across the seven flood-hit districts, with the highest number of fatalities reported from Cox’s Bazar, the worst-affected district.

Authorities said 267,918 families remain stranded in floodwaters, while relief and evacuation operations are underway to move them to safer locations.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Army, Navy and other relief agencies are using boats to deliver food, clean drinking water, medicines and medical assistance to people stranded in remote and flood-affected areas.

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