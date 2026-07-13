Iranian media identifies masked figure at Ayatollah Khamenei's funeral

TEHRAN (Web Desk) – Speculation surrounding the identity of the masked figure seen during the funeral prayers of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly come to an end, with Iranian media identifying the individual as his grandson, Mohammad Javad Khamenei.

According to Iranian media reports, Mohammad Javad Khamenei is the son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s eldest son, Mostafa Khamenei. The reports claimed that he was seriously injured during airstrikes allegedly carried out by the United States and Israel on February 28 this year.

The reports said Mohammad Javad sustained severe facial injuries and burns in the attack, prompting him to cover his face completely with a black mask while attending the funeral prayers.

Following the release of photographs and videos from the funeral, social media users widely speculated that the masked individual was Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran’s current Supreme Leader. Iranian media, however, rejected those claims, saying the person was Mohammad Javad Khamenei.

Meanwhile, various reports have also emerged regarding Mojtaba Khamenei’s health. According to media reports, he was present at the same residence during the reported airstrike but survived because he was in a different section of the building. The reports claimed he sustained injuries to his legs, hand and arm and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The reports further claimed that Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared at any public event or delivered a public address since the reported attack. Sources said he has remained in contact with Iran’s military leadership and senior religious figures through handwritten messages, although Iranian authorities have not officially confirmed these claims.