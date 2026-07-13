Father Emir Sheikh Hamad laid to rest as Qatar mourns visionary leader

(Web Desk) – Qatar on Sunday bid farewell to former emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, whose leadership transformed the Gulf state into one of the world's wealthiest and most influential nations. He was laid to rest in Doha following his death at the age of 74.

The former ruler's death was announced earlier in the day, and funeral prayers were offered after the Maghrib prayer at the Imam Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab Mosque. The ceremony was attended by members of the ruling family, senior officials and mourners from across the country.

Following the prayers, Sheikh Hamad's body was carried by close family members, including his son and successor, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, before he was buried at Lusail Cemetery north of the capital. The funeral was marked by simplicity in accordance with Islamic traditions.

Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013, a period that witnessed the country's extraordinary economic transformation. Under his leadership, Qatar capitalised on its vast natural gas reserves, becoming the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 2006. The country's economy expanded rapidly, with gross domestic product increasing more than twentyfold during his reign.

His tenure also elevated Qatar's diplomatic standing, with Doha emerging as a key mediator in regional and international conflicts, including efforts involving Sudan, Lebanon, Palestine, Afghanistan and, more recently, the United States and Iran. His foreign policy helped establish Qatar as a prominent diplomatic hub despite occasional tensions with some regional and Western allies.

Sheikh Hamad also left a lasting mark on Qatar's domestic development. He oversaw the adoption of the country's first permanent constitution in 2004, introduced municipal elections that allowed women to vote and contest seats, and invested heavily in education, infrastructure and healthcare.

One of his most enduring legacies was the launch of Al Jazeera in 1996, which grew into one of the world's most influential international news networks and significantly reshaped the Arab media landscape.

Qatar's global profile continued to rise under his leadership, culminating in the country's successful hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a milestone widely viewed as the result of decades of strategic planning and investment initiated during his rule.

In 2013, Sheikh Hamad voluntarily transferred power to his son, Sheikh Tamim, in a rare and peaceful abdication by a hereditary Gulf ruler, ensuring a smooth leadership transition.

Tributes have continued to pour in from leaders across the world, who remembered Sheikh Hamad as a visionary statesman whose leadership reshaped Qatar's economy, diplomacy and international standing, leaving a legacy that extends well beyond the Gulf region.