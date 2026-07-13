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Traffic accident in Mexico leaves 9 dead and 10 injured, four of them Americans

Traffic accident in Mexico leaves 9 dead and 10 injured, four of them Americans
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Summary Among the ⁠dead are two minors, while the injured include two members of the National Guard who are in serious condition

(Reuters) – A multi-vehicle accident in Mexico caused by a tractor-trailer left nine people dead and ‌some 10 injured, including four U.S. citizens, on a highway in the state of Jalisco, Civil ​Protection reported on Sunday.

Among the ⁠dead are two minors, while the injured include two members of the National Guard who are in serious condition and were transferred to the Magdalena Hospital in Guadalajara, the agency report indicated.

Videos on social ‌media ⁠from local media showed several vehicles burned on a highway connecting the cities of Guadalajara and Tepic.

"Four patients ⁠in minor condition, all US citizens, were transferred to the Arboledas Hospital in Guadalajara ⁠by a private ambulance from the highway," Jalisco Civil Protection ⁠stated.

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