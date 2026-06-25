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UN agency says it pauses Hormuz ship evacuation initiative after vessel attacked

UN agency says it pauses Hormuz ship evacuation initiative after vessel attacked
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Summary The initiative, which was launched on Tuesday, was a ​voluntary option for ships and ​their ⁠crew to sail out of the Gulf using two routes

LONODN (Reuters) – The United Nations’ shipping agency on Thursday paused an evacuation effort ​to get hundreds of stranded ships ‌and thousands of seafarers out through the Strait of Hormuz after a vessel was attacked ​in the Gulf of Oman.

"I have ​been informed of an attack today ⁠in the Gulf of Oman on ​a vessel which passed through the Strait ​of Hormuz. This vessel did not transit under IMO’s evacuation framework," Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General of the ​UN's International Maritime Organization (IMO), said in ​a statement.

"I have decided to temporarily pause its implementation ‌in ⁠order to reconfirm that the necessary safety guarantees continue to be in place for the ships on our evacuation list ​and all ​those ⁠in the region."

The initiative, which was launched on Tuesday, was a ​voluntary option for ships and ​their ⁠crew to sail out of the Gulf using two routes – one via Iranian waters ⁠and ​the other via Omani ​waters, with US oversight, the IMO said this week.

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