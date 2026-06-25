Israeli drone strikes raise Lebanon ceasefire concerns

BEIRUT (Web Desk) — Israeli forces have continued alleged violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon, with two people killed in a drone strike in southern Lebanon.

According to security sources, an Israeli military drone strike in southern Lebanon resulted in the deaths of two individuals.

A news agency reported that two people were also killed in an Israeli drone attack in the same region a day earlier.

Tensions remain high in the area, while the continued Israeli strikes have increased concerns over the implementation and sustainability of the ceasefire agreement.