Israeli president escapes unhurt after helicopter makes emergency landing following bird strike

JERUSALEM (Dunya News) — Israeli President Isaac Herzog escaped unharmed after a military helicopter carrying him was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff following a suspected bird strike, Israeli authorities said.

According to international media reports, President Herzog was traveling from a memorial ceremony at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem to northern Israel, where he was scheduled to pay a condolence visit.

Shortly after takeoff, the helicopter reportedly encountered a flock of birds, causing the aircraft to experience turbulence and operational difficulties. The pilot responded swiftly and carried out a precautionary emergency landing to ensure the safety of everyone on board.

A spokesperson for the Israeli military said neither President Herzog nor any member of the flight crew sustained injuries during the incident. No passengers aboard the helicopter were harmed.

Initial inspections also indicated that the aircraft did not suffer significant damage, and authorities reported no casualties or injuries resulting from the event.

Following the emergency landing, Herzog and the flight crew were transferred to another helicopter and continued their journey as scheduled, according to the military spokesperson.

The Israeli military said the affected helicopter has been handed over to engineering and maintenance teams for a detailed technical examination and necessary inspections.

Although preliminary assessments suggest that a bird strike may have caused the incident, officials said a formal investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances and contributing factors.

Bird strikes are considered a significant aviation hazard worldwide and can pose serious risks to aircraft, particularly during takeoff and landing when planes and helicopters operate at lower altitudes. Aviation authorities routinely investigate such incidents to improve safety procedures and reduce future risks.

The incident briefly raised concerns about the safety of the presidential flight, but officials emphasized that established emergency protocols worked effectively and ensured the safe continuation of the president’s travel plans.

Israeli authorities have not released further details regarding the investigation, and findings are expected once technical assessments of the helicopter are completed.