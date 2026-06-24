Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

UK temperature hits record for June, BBC reports

UK temperature hits record for June, BBC reports
Updated on

Summary The hottest temperature ever recorded in Britain was in July 2022 and ⁠stands at 40.3 C

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Wednesday recorded its highest temperature for June, reaching 35.7 degrees Celsius (96.26 degrees Farenheit) in southern England, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Record reached at ⁠Charlwood in Surrey, England, BBC reports.

The previous high, which dates back to when official records began in 1884, was 35.6 C set in 1957 and later ⁠matched in 1976.

Also Read: Temperatures to exceed 40C in European heatwave as three die in France

The hottest temperature ever recorded in Britain was in July 2022 and ⁠stands at 40.3 C.

The June heatwave follows a record-breaking May, ⁠when the country recorded its hottest day ⁠for the month hitting 35.1 C.

Browse Topics
Britain (UK) International

Related News

US reopens embassy in Kuwait months after Iranian attack
EU aviation agency issues fresh warning over Middle East airspace risks
Trump says Iran has told US no tolls being sought at Strait of Hormuz
Japan PM heckled at WWII memorial
Featured

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking being observed today

President urges nation to embrace Karbala's message of truth, sacrifice on Ashura

PM urges nation to draw guidance from teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Pakistan, China co-host UNSC meeting on implementation of resolutions

Rubio says no country has right to charge for using an international waterway