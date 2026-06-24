UK temperature hits record for June, BBC reports

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Wednesday recorded its highest temperature for June, reaching 35.7 degrees Celsius (96.26 degrees Farenheit) in southern England, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Record reached at ⁠Charlwood in Surrey, England, BBC reports.

The previous high, which dates back to when official records began in 1884, was 35.6 C set in 1957 and later ⁠matched in 1976.

Also Read: Temperatures to exceed 40C in European heatwave as three die in France

The hottest temperature ever recorded in Britain was in July 2022 and ⁠stands at 40.3 C.

The June heatwave follows a record-breaking May, ⁠when the country recorded its hottest day ⁠for the month hitting 35.1 C.