EU aviation agency issues fresh warning over Middle East airspace risks

BRUSSELS (Web Desk) - The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has advised airlines to avoid operating flights through the airspace of Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon for the time being, while also exercising heightened caution when flying through several Gulf and Middle Eastern countries.

The agency stated that although the regional security situation has shown some improvement following the signing of a 60-day ceasefire memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, tensions have not been fully resolved and there remains a risk of renewed escalation at any time.

EASA also urged airlines to exercise caution in relation to flight operations over the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Israel.

According to the agency, the possibility of ceasefire violations in the region still exists, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, where any sudden escalation could disrupt both air and maritime transportation.

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The European aviation regulator has called on airlines to continuously monitor the security environment, maintain updated risk assessments, and prepare contingency plans to address potential emergencies.

Experts say that despite recent diplomatic progress in the Middle East, the regional situation has not yet fully stabilized, prompting international aviation authorities to maintain precautionary measures.

Aviation specialists noted that such airspace advisories are issued to ensure the safety of passengers, airlines, and cargo operators worldwide, and are intended to help the industry prepare for potential risks before they materialize.