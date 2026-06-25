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Trump says Iran has told US no tolls being sought at Strait of Hormuz

Trump says Iran has told US no tolls being sought at Strait of Hormuz
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Summary Trump has faced criticism over the ⁠deal domestically, including from hardliners in his Republican Party.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran has told the United States that no tolls were being sought from ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz.

The two countries, which ended a first round of negotiations in Switzerland on ⁠Monday, have offered conflicting accounts about financial incentives for Iran, control of the Strait of Hormuz and Israel's parallel war in Lebanon - all major aspects of their framework deal signed last week aiming to end the war.

Trump has faced criticism over the ⁠deal domestically, including from hardliners in his Republican Party.

"Iran has informed the US that, despite troublemaking Fake News reporting to the contrary, there ⁠are 'NO TOLLS, NO INSURANCE COSTS, & NO OTHER CHARGES OF ANY KIND BEING SOUGHT OR RECEIVED BY ⁠IRAN ON SHIPS TRAVELING THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ' Trump wrote in a social ⁠media post.

Also Read: Rubio rejects Iran tolls on Hormuz as deal strains multiply

"If this is false information, negotiations would end, immediately!"

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