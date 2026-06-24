Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

US reopens embassy in Kuwait months after Iranian attack

US reopens embassy in Kuwait months after Iranian attack
Updated on

Summary The State Department shut down embassy operations in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia in March after Iranian drones fired at the missions following US-Israeli strikes on Iran

KUWAIT CITY (Reuters) - The US Embassy in Kuwait resumed operations on Wednesday during a visit by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, months after services were suspended in March by Iranian attacks.

The embassy, located in Kuwait City, will immediately resume emergency services for American ⁠citizens while other services will be phased in, a State Department spokesperson said.

The State Department shut down embassy operations in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia in March after Iranian drones fired at the missions following US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Also Read: Rubio heads to UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain to discuss Iran deal with Gulf allies

Rubio attended a flag-raising ceremony at ⁠the embassy on Wednesday during his trip to Kuwait for talks with allies on ending the war in Iran.

"The American flag: a ⁠symbol of liberty, unity, and freedom now flies proudly once again over Kuwait City. Kuwait is ⁠an indispensable partner for regional security and stability," he said in a social ⁠media post following the ceremony.

Browse Topics
Iran-US-Israel war Middle East International

Related News

EU aviation agency issues fresh warning over Middle East airspace risks
Trump says Iran has told US no tolls being sought at Strait of Hormuz
Japan PM heckled at WWII memorial
'Pragmatists' vs 'hardliners': Is Iran split over US deal?
Featured

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking being observed today

President urges nation to embrace Karbala's message of truth, sacrifice on Ashura

PM urges nation to draw guidance from teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Pakistan, China co-host UNSC meeting on implementation of resolutions

Rubio says no country has right to charge for using an international waterway