UK's Starmer heads to the Gulf to discuss Strait of Hormuz reopening

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will travel to the ​Gulf on Wednesday to hold talks with regional leaders ‌to try to ensure the Strait of Hormuz opens permanently after a U.S.-Iran ceasefire, his office said.

"I welcome the ceasefire agreement reached overnight, ​which will bring a moment of relief to the ​region and the world," Starmer said in a ⁠statement.

"Together with our partners we must do all we ​can to support and sustain this ceasefire, turn it into ​a lasting agreement and re-open the Strait of Hormuz."

Starmer, who has been heavily criticised by U.S. President Donald Trump for failing to ​support the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, has ​hosted multinational meetings on how allies could support the reopening of the ‌key ⁠strait that is fundamental to oil and gas trade.

The British statement said Starmer would discuss diplomatic efforts to "support and uphold the ceasefire in order to bring about a lasting ​resolution to ​the conflict and ⁠protect the UK and global economy from further threats".

The visit to the region had ​been planned before the ceasefire was announced.

British ​Foreign Secretary ⁠Yvette Cooper also spoke to her U.S. counterpart, Marco Rubio, on Tuesday, when they discussed diplomatic measures to secure the ⁠reopening ​of the Strait, including last week's ​UK-led meeting which brought together over 40 countries to discuss the issue.