Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

UK's Starmer heads to the Gulf to discuss Strait of Hormuz reopening

UK's Starmer heads to the Gulf to discuss Strait of Hormuz reopening
Updated on

Summary UK PM Keir Starmer will visit the Gulf to support the US-Iran ceasefire, push for lasting peace, and ensure the Strait of Hormuz reopens for global oil and gas trade.

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will travel to the ​Gulf on Wednesday to hold talks with regional leaders ‌to try to ensure the Strait of Hormuz opens permanently after a U.S.-Iran ceasefire, his office said.

"I welcome the ceasefire agreement reached overnight, ​which will bring a moment of relief to the ​region and the world," Starmer said in a ⁠statement.

"Together with our partners we must do all we ​can to support and sustain this ceasefire, turn it into ​a lasting agreement and re-open the Strait of Hormuz."

Starmer, who has been heavily criticised by U.S. President Donald Trump for failing to ​support the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, has ​hosted multinational meetings on how allies could support the reopening of the ‌key ⁠strait that is fundamental to oil and gas trade.

The British statement said Starmer would discuss diplomatic efforts to "support and uphold the ceasefire in order to bring about a lasting ​resolution to ​the conflict and ⁠protect the UK and global economy from further threats".

The visit to the region had ​been planned before the ceasefire was announced.

British ​Foreign Secretary ⁠Yvette Cooper also spoke to her U.S. counterpart, Marco Rubio, on Tuesday, when they discussed diplomatic measures to secure the ⁠reopening ​of the Strait, including last week's ​UK-led meeting which brought together over 40 countries to discuss the issue. 

Browse Topics
International

Related News

Iran agrees to safe passage through Hormuz strait for two weeks 'if attacks halted'
Israel military completes forward deployment in south Lebanon
Anger, sorrow at funeral of Lebanese anti-Hezbollah party official killed by Israel
PM warns of strict action against fuel hoarding amid regional tensions
Featured

Oil slides below $100 after Trump announces two-week ceasefire

'Dangerous escalation': Pakistan condemns Iranian strikes on Saudi energy sites

Punjab govt announces free transport in 17 districts to boost public relief

Artemis II moon crew breaks record for distance from earth

Oil prices extend gains as Trump sharpens rhetoric on Iran