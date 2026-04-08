Israel military completes forward deployment in south Lebanon

JERUSALEM (AFP) - The Israeli military said on Tuesday (Apr 7) it had completed the deployment of ground troops along a "defence line" in southern Lebanon, where it is fighting Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The military has not given any geographical details on the furthest point to which its soldiers have advanced into Lebanese territory.

Israeli media reported that the military did not intend at this stage to push troops deeper than around 20km north of the Israel-Lebanon border.

"At this stage, IDF soldiers have completed their deployment along the anti-tank missile defence line and continue to operate in the area in order to strengthen the forward defensive posture and remove threats to the residents and communities of northern Israel," a military statement said.



Defence minister Israel Katz has said on several occasions in recent weeks that Israel intends to establish a "security zone" in southern Lebanon extending to the Litani river, which flows as much as 30km from the Israel-Lebanon border, in order to prevent rocket, drone or missile fire at northern Israeli communities.

The Israeli daily Yediot Aharonot reported that the military was expected to present to the government "an operational plan for controlling the first line of (Lebanese) villages as a deep security zone up to the anti-tank line".

Israeli newspaper Haaretz, citing military sources, reported that the military was "preparing to boost its forces in southern Lebanon, but there are currently no plans to advance deeper into the country".

"The sources said the forces have reached what has been defined as the 'front line' outlined in the approved operational plans," Haaretz reported, adding that "this line includes southern villages located roughly 10km from the Litani River, an area under Israeli military control".

Haaretz reported that the current deployment was aimed at preventing anti-tank missile fire on northern Israeli communities.

These anti-tank missiles have an estimated range of around 10km.

