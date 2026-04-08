Iran agrees to safe passage through Hormuz strait for two weeks 'if attacks halted'

DUBAI/WASHINGTON (Agencies) - Iran said Wednesday (Apr 8) it would guarantee safe passage for maritime traffic through the vital Strait of Hormuz for two weeks, announcing that the pause would be used for talks with the United States on ending the war, starting Friday in Islamabad.

It came moments after US President Donald Trump said that he had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, less than two hours before his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face widespread attacks on its civilian infrastructure.

"For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council said in a separate statement the negotiations were set to last two weeks but could be "extended by mutual agreement of the parties".

Iranian state TV flashed an announcement claiming that Trump had accepted Iran's terms for ending the war, describing it as a "humiliating retreat" by the US president.

Trump's announcement on social media represented an abrupt turnaround from earlier in the day, when Trump issued an extraordinary warning that "a whole civilisation will die tonight" if his demands were not met.

Trump said the last-minute deal, negotiated with Pakistan serving as a mediator, was subject to Iran's agreement to pause its blockade of oil and gas supplies through the strait, which typically handles about one-fifth of global oil shipments.

"This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East."

Two White House officials confirmed that Israel has also agreed to the two-week ceasefire and to suspend its bombing campaign on Iran. A few minutes after Trump's announcement, the Israeli military said that it had identified missiles launched from Iran towards Israel.

Trump, who has issued a series of threats in recent weeks only to back away, claimed progress between the two sides.

He said Iran had presented a 10-point proposal that was a "workable basis" for negotiations and that he expected an agreement to be "finalised and consummated" during the two-week ceasefire.

Iran has stated its plan to end the war includes the United States accepting Tehran's continued control of the Strait of Hormuz and its uranium enrichment programme, and the lifting of all sanctions.

PAKISTAN'S ROLE AS MEDIATOR

Trump said the ceasefire is based on conversations with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Muni, whom he said requested that the US “hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran”.

This is “subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz”, he added.

“On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Pakistan has confirmed that the US and Iran - together with their allies - have agreed to an immediate ceasefire, including in Lebanon and elsewhere.

In a statement on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his "deepest gratitude" to leaders of both countries and invited their delegations to Islamabad for further negotiations for a "conclusive agreement".

"Both parties have displayed remarkable wisdom and understanding and have remained constructively engaged in furthering the cause of peace and stability. We earnestly hope, that the ‘Islamabad Talks’ succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in the coming days," Prime Minister Sharif added.

ABRUPT TURNAROUND

Trump's abrupt turnaround capped a whirlwind day that was dominated by his threat to destroy every bridge and power plant in Iran unless Tehran reopened the strait, which unnerved world leaders, rattled global financial and energy markets and drew widespread condemnation, including criticism from the head of the United Nations and Pope Leo.

As the clock ticked down to Trump's 8pm EDT (8am, Wednesday, Singapore time) deadline, US and Israeli strikes on Iran intensified, hitting railway and road bridges, an airport and a petrochemical plant. US forces attacked targets on Kharg Island, home to Iran's main oil export terminal.

In response, Iran declared it would no longer hold back from hitting its Gulf neighbours' infrastructure and said it had carried out fresh strikes on a ship in the Gulf and a huge Saudi petrochemical complex. Booms were heard in Doha late on Tuesday night, according to a Reuters witness in the Qatari capital.

The war, now in its sixth week, has claimed more than 5,000 lives in nearly a dozen countries, including more than 1,600 civilians in Iran, according to tallies from government sources and human rights groups.

The closure of the strait, through which almost a fifth of the world's oil supply typically travels, has sharply increased oil prices, escalating the chances of a global economic downturn or even recession.

With the US midterm election campaign ramping up, Trump's approval ratings have hit their lowest level ever, leaving his Republican Party at risk of losing its grip on Congress. Polls show sizable majorities of Americans opposed to the war and frustrated by the rising cost of gasoline.

ISRAEL SAYS IRAN FIRED MISSILES

Minutes after Trump's announcement, Israel's military warned early on Wednesday that Iran had fired missiles toward it.

"The (Israeli army) identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the military said on its official Telegram channel.

Blasts were heard from Jerusalem and Jericho on the occupied West Bank, AFP correspondents said.

The Israeli military told people in the areas affected by the incoming missile warnings to seek safety in bomb shelters.

