Tehran rejects Trump's ultimatum, warns against escalation

(Web Desk) – Iran has rejected Trump’s ultimatum and warned that the entire region would become "hell."

US President Donald Trump has threatened that "all hell would rain down on" Iran if it did not make a deal, prompting Tehran to respond with similar rhetoric.

An Iranian military spokesman warned that the entire region would become "hell" if the US and Israel continued to escalate the conflict.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, says: "If hostility escalates, the entire region will turn into hell for you; the illusion of defeating the Islamic Republic of Iran will become a quagmire into which you will sink."

On Saturday Iran fired more missiles at the Gulf States, Iraq and Israel, with falling debris from intercepted missiles causing damage.

FEARS OF ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE ATTACKS

Attacking Gulf countries is part of Iran’s retaliatory strategy from day one of this war. Because of that, the Gulf countries are absolutely opposed to any kind of escalation in this conflict, because the concern is that if the US and Israel further attack Iran’s energy infrastructure, Iran could choose to attack similar sites here in the Gulf.

Iran has said that it is only really attacking US military bases and US assets in the region, but we know from what’s been happening over the past five weeks and from what Gulf leaders have been saying that they have very much been targeting civilian infrastructure and critical energy infrastructure in this region as well.

In the last hour or so, Kuwait has sounded its alarm, saying it is dealing with more missile and drone attacks with its air defence systems. In the last few days, we’ve also seen desalination plants attacked, oil refineries, gas facilities – the list goes on and on.

ISRAEL WAITING FOR US GREENLIGHT

It appears that senior members of the military in Israel and security officials have been briefing the media there.

There are talks about hitting energy and electricity plants, distribution networks, and very much ready to go within the next few days, which would sync perfectly with this 48 hours deadline given by US President Donald Trump.

On Saturday evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also issued a video statement explaining the air campaign by Israel’s air force.

US, ISRAELI STRIKES HIT UNIVERSITY, HOSPITAL

US and Israeli forces have launched strikes on a university and a hospital in northern Tehran.

Iran’s science minister has told Al Jazeera that more than 30 universities have been targeted across the country since the conflict began five weeks ago.

Tehran has threatened to retaliate with attacks on US-affiliated schools in the region.

IRAN WARNS UN OF RADIOACTIVE RISK



Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi warned in a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres of the risk of radioactive release after Bushehr nuclear power plant was targeted for a fourth time, state media reported.

FORMER IAEA CHIEF URGES GULF NATIONS, UN TO STOP TRUMP

Mohamed ElBaradei, a former director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, is urging Gulf countries to act after Trump’s 48 hour ultimatum to Iran.

In a post written in Arabic and posted on X, ElBaradei wrote, “Please, once again, do everything in your power before this madman turns the region into a ball of fire.”

In a separate post written in English, and addressed to the United Nations, ElBaradei asked if “nothing can be done to “stop this madness?

The former IAEA chief, who once disputed the US rationale for the 2003 invasion of Iraq, had previously warned of the “horrific costs” of Trump “war of choice” against Iran, saying that the US has presented “zero evidence” of an “imminent threat” from Tehran.

IRAN SAYS FOUR KILLED IN MISSILE STRIKE

Iranian state media, citing the governor of Kohgiluyeh County in southwestern Iran, reported that the Kouh Siah area was struck by a deadly missile attack earlier on Saturday, describing it as a “US-Israeli” operation.

The missile strikes hit the telecommunications and IRIB broadcast tower of Kouh Siah in Dehdasht, killing four and injuring one, a deputy governor general of Kohgiluyeh and Boyerahmad province told state media.