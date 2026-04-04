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Iran allows essential goods vessels to its ports via Hormuz strait, Tasnim says

Iran allows essential goods vessels to its ports via Hormuz strait, Tasnim says
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Summary Iran has effectively shut the ⁠Strait of Hormuz in retaliation ⁠for US-Israeli attacks that began on February 28

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iran has authorised the passage of vessels carrying essential goods to its ports through the Strait of Hormuz, according to a letter cited by Iran's Tasnim ⁠news agency on Saturday.

The letter indicates that ships heading to Iranian ports, including those currently in the Gulf of Oman, must coordinate with authorities and comply ⁠with established protocols to transit the strait, Tasnim said.

Iran has effectively shut the ⁠Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries about a fifth of ⁠the world's total oil trade, in retaliation ⁠for US-Israeli attacks that began on February 28.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, saying Tehran has 48 hours to act before facing severe consequences.

Also Read: Tehran ready for dialogue with neighbours amid rising tensions: Iran speaker

In a statement, Trump said he had previously given Iran a 10-day deadline to reach an agreement and reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. He warned that the time is now running out.

“Only 48 hours remain. If no deal is reached, Iran will face ‘hellfire,’” Trump said, escalating his rhetoric amid ongoing tensions.

In a separate statement, Trump added that the reported loss of a fighter jet would not impact ongoing negotiations with Iran.

He described the situation as a state of war, emphasizing that such incidents are part of conflict and do not derail diplomatic efforts.

“This is a war situation, and we are in a state of war. The destruction of a warplane does not affect the diplomatic process,” he said.

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