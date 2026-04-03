Putin holds call with Erdogan to discuss Middle East

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone call with ⁠Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Putin and Erdogan discussed ⁠the situation in the Middle East, ⁠the Kremlin added.

Putin Meets Egypt’s FM

Meanwhile, Putin also held a meeting at the Kremlin with Badr Abdelatty, the Foreign Minister of Egypt, where both sides engaged in detailed discussions on bilateral relations, economic cooperation, and the evolving situation in the Middle East.

The meeting was also attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov. Egypt’s ambassador to Russia, Hamdy Shaaban, was also present.

President Putin emphasized that close ties between Russia and Egypt are of great importance to both nations.

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He noted that he had recently held a telephonic conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Putin stressed that cooperation between the two countries continues to grow across sectors including energy, industry, and beyond.

Addressing regional concerns, Putin described the current situation in the Middle East as worrying and expressed Russia’s desire for a swift resolution to ongoing conflicts.

He reiterated Moscow’s readiness to play a constructive role in promoting peace in the region.

Foreign Minister Abdelatty conveyed a message from President el-Sisi and praised the strength of Egypt’s relationship with Russia, underscoring Cairo’s commitment to deepening cooperation.