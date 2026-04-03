Italy's Meloni flies to Gulf region in energy security push

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni flew to Saudi Arabia on Friday for a previously unannounced trip that will also include meetings in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, government ⁠sources said.

The sources said the visit would reaffirm Italy's support for the three nations in the face of Iranian attacks on their territories, and was also aimed at bolstering Italy's ⁠national energy security through closer engagement with Gulf producers.

It is the first trip to the ⁠region by a leader from the European Union since the conflict was ⁠launched by the United States and Israel at ⁠the end of February.

Meanwhile, Italy last week denied permission for US military aircraft to land at the Sigonella air base in Sicily before heading to the Middle East.

According to the Corriere della Sera daily, which first reported the news, "some US bombers" had been due to land at the base in eastern Sicily before flying on to the Middle East, where the United States is at war with Israel against Iran.

The report did not specify when the aircraft were due to land but said permission was denied because the US had not requested clearance and Italy's military leadership had not been consulted, as required ⁠under treaties governing the use of US military installations in the country.

"With reference to media reports regarding the use of military bases, the government reiterates that Italy acts in full compliance with existing international agreements and with the policy guidelines set out by the government to parliament," a government statement said.