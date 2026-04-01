US VP Vance spoke to intermediaries about Iran conflict as recently as Tuesday, source says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - US Vice President JD Vance communicated with intermediaries from Pakistan about the Iran conflict as recently as Tuesday, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters, a sign of his expanding role in efforts to broker an end to the conflict.

At President Donald Trump's direction, Vance signaled privately that Trump was open to a ceasefire as ⁠long as certain U. demands were met, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz, the source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Vance also delivered what the source described as a "stern message" that Trump was impatient, warning there would be growing pressure on Iranian infrastructure unless Tehran agreed to a deal.

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Pakistan has been acting as an intermediary between the United States and ⁠Iran, the source said.

Vance has taken a greater role in trying to negotiate an end to the war, now in its fifth week.

Widely viewed as a potential successor to Trump in ⁠the 2028 presidential election, Vance has taken a cautious approach on the conflict, reflecting his long-held skepticism of prolonged US military involvement ⁠overseas.

Trump has warned the US would attack Iranian infrastructure but has delayed launching such attacks on Iran's power ⁠grid until April 6 in hopes of reaching a deal with Tehran.