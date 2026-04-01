Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

US VP Vance spoke to intermediaries about Iran conflict as recently as Tuesday, source says

US VP Vance spoke to intermediaries about Iran conflict as recently as Tuesday, source says
Updated on

Summary Pakistan has been acting as an intermediary between the United States and ⁠Iran

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - US Vice President JD Vance communicated with intermediaries from Pakistan about the Iran conflict as recently as Tuesday, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters, a sign of his expanding role in efforts to broker an end to the conflict.

At President Donald Trump's direction, Vance signaled privately that Trump was open to a ceasefire as ⁠long as certain U. demands were met, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz, the source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Vance also delivered what the source described as a "stern message" that Trump was impatient, warning there would be growing pressure on Iranian infrastructure unless Tehran agreed to a deal.

Also Read: US to leave Iran 'pretty quickly' and return if needed, says Trump

Pakistan has been acting as an intermediary between the United States and ⁠Iran, the source said.

Vance has taken a greater role in trying to negotiate an end to the war, now in its fifth week.

Widely viewed as a potential successor to Trump in ⁠the 2028 presidential election, Vance has taken a cautious approach on the conflict, reflecting his long-held skepticism of prolonged US military involvement ⁠overseas.

Trump has warned the US would attack Iranian infrastructure but has delayed launching such attacks on Iran's power ⁠grid until April 6 in hopes of reaching a deal with Tehran.

Browse Topics
Iran-US-Israel war Pakistan International United States

Related News

Occupied West Bank on strike against Israeli death penalty law
Iran says Trump's statements on Tehran requesting ceasefire are false and baseless
US to leave Iran 'pretty quickly' and return if needed, says Trump
Babies evacuated from Gaza two years ago returned to their overjoyed parents
Featured

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting refutes Afghan spokesperson's claims

Russia says US should abandon 'language of ultimatums' on Iran

Iran says several 'enemy aircraft, including C-130' destroyed during US pilot rescue mission

PM Shehbaz vows relief for public, reviews fuel reserves and subsidy measures

US intelligence warns Iran unlikely to ease Hormuz Strait chokehold soon