USS Tripoli reaches Middle East with over 3,500 troops

(Web Desk) - More than 3,500 US sailors and Marines aboard the USS Tripoli have arrived in the Middle East as the Pentagon continues to build up forces in the region.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on March 29 that the USS Tripoli had entered its area of responsibility. The amphibious assault ship is serving as the flagship of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, a combined force that includes ground, air, and naval elements.

One of the newest and most capable amphibious assault ships in the U.S. fleet, the USS Tripoli is designed to accommodate a larger air wing, including F-35 stealth fighter jets, V-22 “Osprey” tiltrotor aircraft, and other warplanes. It had been based in Japan before receiving orders nearly two weeks ago to deploy to the Middle East.

CENTCOM said the Tripoli brings transport aircraft, strike fighters, and amphibious assault capabilities to the region in addition to the Marines aboard.

The USS Boxer, another amphibious assault ship, along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, has also been ordered to the region from San Diego.

CENTCOM did not disclose more details on where the additional U.S. forces will be positioned, though they are likely to operate within striking distance of Iran, including near key locations such as Kharg Island, a major Iranian oil export terminal off the country’s coast.