US to deploy third aircraft carrier to Middle East amid rising tensions

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - The United States has decided to deploy a third naval fleet to the Middle East, in a move seen as a significant escalation of its military presence in the region, according to reports.

According to media reports, the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush has departed from Norfolk, Virginia, and is heading towards the Middle East.

The carrier group is expected to join other US naval assets already stationed in the region, including the USS Gerald R. Ford and the USS Abraham Lincoln.

With this deployment, the number of US aircraft carriers in the Middle East could rise to three.

According to reports, the USS Gerald R. Ford, which was recently affected by a fire, is currently anchored near the island of Crete for repairs.

The arrival of the third carrier group is believed to be aimed at strengthening US military operations against Iran, signaling heightened strategic readiness amid ongoing regional tensions.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance has said that the United States has largely achieved its military objectives in Iran and will soon withdraw, while also expressing confidence that rising gas prices will stabilize in the near future.

In a recent interview, Vance stated that the US had accomplished most of its strategic goals in the ongoing conflict.

He emphasized that President Donald Trump’s broader aim has been to significantly weaken the Iranian government.

According to Vance, rendering Iran’s leadership ineffective over the long term has been a key objective of the campaign.