Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

US to deploy third aircraft carrier to Middle East amid rising tensions

US to deploy third aircraft carrier to Middle East amid rising tensions
Updated on

Summary The arrival of the third carrier group is believed to be aimed at strengthening US military operations against Iran

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - The United States has decided to deploy a third naval fleet to the Middle East, in a move seen as a significant escalation of its military presence in the region, according to reports.

According to media reports, the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush has departed from Norfolk, Virginia, and is heading towards the Middle East.

The carrier group is expected to join other US naval assets already stationed in the region, including the USS Gerald R. Ford and the USS Abraham Lincoln.

With this deployment, the number of US aircraft carriers in the Middle East could rise to three.

According to reports, the USS Gerald R. Ford, which was recently affected by a fire, is currently anchored near the island of Crete for repairs.

The arrival of the third carrier group is believed to be aimed at strengthening US military operations against Iran, signaling heightened strategic readiness amid ongoing regional tensions.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance has said that the United States has largely achieved its military objectives in Iran and will soon withdraw, while also expressing confidence that rising gas prices will stabilize in the near future.

In a recent interview, Vance stated that the US had accomplished most of its strategic goals in the ongoing conflict.

He emphasized that President Donald Trump’s broader aim has been to significantly weaken the Iranian government.

According to Vance, rendering Iran’s leadership ineffective over the long term has been a key objective of the campaign.

Browse Topics
Iran-US-Israel war Iran-Israel Tensions US-Iran Tensions International

Related News

US Vice President JD Vance says military goals achieved, signals exit from Iran soon
Ukraine's Zelenskiy agrees defence cooperation with UAE, Qatar during Gulf visit
Millions angry with Trump expected to fill American streets
'Cuba is next': Trump hints at future target, raises stakes after Iran, Venezuela moves
Featured

Lesco hikes fees for new electricity connection

Pakistan sends food shipments to Middle East as war disrupts supply lines

Federal ministers, advisors receive over Rs400 million in salaries this year

PSX rebounds strongly as KSE-100 gains over 2,200 points

Dar heads to Beijing as Pakistan steps up Middle East mediation efforts